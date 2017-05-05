Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Runners inspired by the London Marathon are being encouraged to sign up for Macclesfield’s own gruelling race.

The Macclesfield Half Marathon – which includes a fun run and a 5k – will take place on Sunday, September 24.

Carl Hanaghan, from the Macclesfield Harriers, which organises the annual event, says its the perfect race for both amateur and veteran runners, and is encouraging anyone inspired by the huge crowds at the London Marathon to take on their own challenge.

He said: “The Macc Half Marathon organisation is well on its way.

“One of the fantastic things about Macc Harriers is that we support all ages and abilities, and many of our members were inspired by people talking about the races they have competed in, like the London Marathon, and it convinced them to give running a go.

“You don’t have to start with a marathon, simply start at your own pace and pick a race. We feel at the Macc Half Marathon that there’s a race for everyone.”

The Macc Half starts on the running track at Macclesfield Leisure Centre and winds its way towards the town centre, up to Prestbury, Over Alderley, and back through Henbury to the Leisure Centre. All race profits will be donated to East Cheshire Hospice, Rossendale Trust and Just Drop In.

Among the Harriers who took part in the London Marathon this year were Lynda Cook, who finished in 3h48m, and Harry Newton, who completed in five hours.

Harry, 79, who has completed 17 marathons raising more than £35,000 for charity, is a champion of long distance running.

He said: “I started running at the age of 57, running the London marathon in 1995.

“I attained my PB of 3:52:30 in 2008 when I was aged 70. The advance of years has extended my times little.

“I completed this year’s Virgin London Marathon in 5:00:13 and managed to raise well in excess of £1,500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

Young Harriers Sian Heslop and Finley Proffitt both took part in the Mini Marathon, which is the last three miles of the official London Marathon course.

Sian came sixth in a time of 16.51 and helped the North West team take 1st place, and Finley came 59th in a time of 16.28.

For more information and to enter, visit macc-half.co.uk .