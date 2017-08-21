Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist’s row with his girlfriend has seen him lose his licence.

Jason Healey, from Macclesfield, had spent the night taking cocaine with his then partner in a hotel, a court heard.

But in the morning the couple had an argument and he stormed out.

Police pulled Healey, 45, over on Priory Lane around 9.55am.

A drug wipe test found traces of cocaine and benzoylecgonine.

Healey, of Freshfield Drive, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of drug driving, at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He was fined £120 and banned for 12 months.

The court heard that the ban would cause huge problems for Healey’s family who are reliant on him to drive them.

Prosecutor Eileen Rogers said the incident happened on May 6.

She said: “Police Officers Bell and Dowse received information of a minor road traffic accident in Kennedy Avenue, Macclesfield.

“They came across a Honda Civic driving towards Priory Lane and stopped the car. Another officer attended and performed a drug swipe test which was positive.”

A lab test found the levels of cocaine 15mg per litre whereas the legal limit is 10. There was also evidence of benzoylecgonine, which is produced by the liver after consuming cocaine, at the level of 800 ug/L. The legal limit is 50.

Robert Stewart, defending Healey, said he had nothing to do with the reports of the accident.

He said: “Mr Healey had been staying at a hotel with his now ex-partner. They had taken cocaine socially the night before.

“They had an argument and he left and got in his car. There were no issues with his driving when police pulled him over.”

“He is a carer for his mother who is having chemotherapy at the Christie Hospital. He lives with his aunt and uncle, who are reliant on him driving them around.”

l Hundreds of motorists have been arrested for drug driving offences in Cheshire since the law changed in March, 2015.

Police stopped 46 suspected drug drivers during a crackdown in the borough’s policing area in June. Officers are equipped with roadside ‘drugalysers’ which involved a swab from inside the driver’s mouth.

Tests instantly indicate if a driver has taken cannabis or cocaine but are sent to laboratories to test for the other substances on the banned list including ‘ecstasy’.