Residents have objected to plans to build 150 homes in the green belt.

Robinsons Brewery has launched a consultation on building on agricultural land off Chelford Road, in Henbury.

Bosses state the development is in a sustainable location, help meet a need for houses in Macclesfield and feature landscaping to limit the impact on the environment.

But residents have reacted angrily to the plans, with many concerned about extra traffic on Chelford Road.

Mike Jackson, who lives near St Thomas church hall where the consultation was launched, said: “Dozens of people came down to show how unhappy they are.

“My biggest concern is the traffic. It will mean 300 extra cars. Chelford Road is an accident blackspot and there are already queues towards the Broken Cross roundabout. Our house is not even immediately on Chelford Road and it rattles.

“Henbury is getting together and when there is a planning application people will fight this.”

Readers took to our Facebook page with concerns about the impact on green belt and wildlife, traffic and pressure on services.

Paul Stalburg posted: “The Traffic in Macclesfield is terrible, building more houses is definitely not going to help the situation.”

Karen Martin said: “Disgusting. Children play football on there, people walk their dogs and what about the wildlife? Why don’t they do something about the empty buildings that are about? They are an eyesore.”

Maria Wood posted: “We don’t need more greenbelt being built on. Why don’t they look at brown field sites first?”

Laura Dipple-Johnstone said: “We need a traffic management plan before any more building in the area. The air quality and gridlock is otherwise just going to get worse.”

Jean Bedson said: “The volume of traffic is horrendous at Broken Cross. I’m not that far away and my home vibrates even through the night.”

But others said that new houses are needed.

Simon Yates posted: “Personally I want to live in a town that has demand for new housing as it shows it is growing. Developers wouldn’t want to build here if there was no demand.”

Details of the plans are on the howplanning.com website where residents can submit feedback.

Robinsons was approached for a comment.