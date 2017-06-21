Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public are invited to an upcoming meeting of the governing body for the local Clinical Commissioning Group.

NHS Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group is made up of 23 GP practices in Macclesfield and across the borough. It is responsible for buying and monitoring health care services for 204,000 residents.

Its governing body holds meetings in public each month.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, June 28 from 9am to 1pm in Boardroom 1, 1st Floor, West Wing, New Alderley House, Macclesfield District General Hospital, Victoria Road, Macclesfield SK10 3BL.

Light refreshments will be served from 8.45am.

Members of the public are invited to attend to listen to the governing body’s discussions, observe the decision-making process and have the opportunity to formally raise a question at the invitation of the chairman within the public speaking section of the meeting.

For information call Matthew Cunningham head of corporate services on 01625 663339 or email matthew.cunningham@nhs.net.