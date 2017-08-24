Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British fashion designer Wayne Hemingway is coming to Macclesfield to give the town’s creatives a boost.

Wayne is the co-founder of the Red or Dead fashion brand and a trustee for the Design Council.

He is coming to Macclesfield Town Hall as part of the Weave Town Talks programme, run by the council, which brings industry experts to the region to bolster our own creative and digital sector.

The talks are organised as part of Cheshire East Council’s ‘Shift’ programme, which is partly funded by the Arts Council. It brings high-profile sector leaders to the region, to stimulate debate and discussion on the creative and digital sector and raise the profile of these industries in the borough.

The talks are hosted by Weave, the newly-launched taskforce, which champions the sector and is co-ordinated by the council’s wholly-owned arms-length Skills and Growth Company.

Wayne, who runs a design agency which has led on numerous inspiring and high-profile regeneration projects, including the ongoing development of the Anfield district in Liverpool, will be joined by Katie Popperwell, who progresses cultural and creative industries partnerships for Allied London; developers of Manchester’s Spinningfields, the old Granada studios and London Road fire station.

Following the speakers, a panel question and answer discussion will focus on local regeneration schemes, enabling technologies, community co-creation and the resources required to further develop the towns of Cheshire East.

Councillor David Brown, Cheshire East Council deputy leader and cabinet member for cultural services, said: “The Shift programme continues to be a tremendous success for the council and this is yet another show of our commitment to the creative and digital sector. Opportunities to meet and speak with industry leaders such as Wayne are few and far between so this is a real feather in our cap.”

The event is at Macclesfield Town Hall on Thursday, September 7, from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Previous talks have included digital skills and video games design.

To book free places at this talk, and forthcoming talks, visit: www.weave.org.uk and click on the ‘Town Talks’ link.