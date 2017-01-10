Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub worker who stole nearly £5,000 and then didn’t turn up at court has avoided jail by a ‘hair’s breadth’.

Donna Davies, 42, of Maple Avenue, Macclesfield, was working on the reception at the De Trafford Arms in Alderley Edge when the money went missing, Chester Crown Court heard.

An investigation found she brazenly refunded money from the credit card machine into her bank account on four occasions totalling £4,724.

Davies was bailed to attend court in December for sentencing.

But when she failed to show up, telling the court she was at work with her new employer at a printing firm, Judge Roger Dutton issued a warrant for her arrest.

When she later attended for sentencing, Davies said she stole because she was ‘overworked and underpaid’.

Prosecuting, Gareth Roberts said: “She was employed as a bar manager and was on the reception desk when a large amount of money went missing. She was refunding the money from the credit card machine into her own account. She said she stole because as a team leader paid £8.20 an hour she felt overworked and underpaid.”

She admitted theft from an employer between April 2 and June 21, 2016. The court heard she has a previous conviction for stealing from an employer.

Defending, Stuart Kaufman said: “This lady has been out of trouble for quite some time but has been thrown off course and I suspect it’s a result of her hormones after a hysterectomy. She’s been taking hormone replacements and has been drawn back into her addictive behaviour. She has shown remorse. She didn’t come to court because she was frightened.”

Davies was given 10 months in prison suspended for two years, 250 hours unpaid work and a 28 day curfew between 7pm to 6am.

Judge Dutton said: “To say it’s a pity you didn’t have the courage to attend court is the greatest understatement. To leave a message that you decided to go to work instead of facing the music was appalling. You could have spent Christmas at Styal prison but for some reason the warrant wasn’t executed but you have had a taster as you’ve been remanded for a short period here today.

“It was gross dishonesty. You have escaped prison by a hair’s breadth. Behave more responsibly in future.”