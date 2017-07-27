Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Princess Royal was the guest of honour when Redesmere Sailing Club celebrated its diamond anniversary.

The club, based at Siddington, was last year named as the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Club of the Year.

As part of her visit Princess Anne, who is the president of the RYA and a sailing enthusiast, formally opened the club’s extended foreshore, which was a major part of the club’s extensive renovation project.

She then met some of the members before going out on the water herself.

Stuart Campbell, commodore of the sailing club, said: “It was an incredible honour to welcome The Princess Royal to Redesmere to celebrate our Diamond Jubilee, and is something we will always treasure.

“We are fortunate to enjoy such an idyllic setting here in Cheshire, but the improvements we’ve made over the past year have taken a real community effort from all our members, so it was particularly special to have Her Royal Highness carry out the official opening ceremony, and mark another major milestone for us.”

The Princess Royal also presented a number of RYA certificate following the end of the training season.

One recipient was nine-year- old Thomas Culwick. He said: “It was absolutely fantastic to meet the Princess and get my RYA sailing certificate from her.”

During her visit HRH The Princess Royal also met with Elliot Hanson, from Macclesfield, who sails for the British Sailing Team and began his training at Redesmere, as well as groups from Kings School Macclesfield and Sea Scouts; both of which use the facilities at Redesmere.

Redesmere Sailing Club is a family-friendly club which was set up 60 years ago.

It offers training, racing and social events and welcomes new members.

It also has RYA Sailability status, which means it is able to accommodate those with disabilities.

To find out more go to redesmere.org.uk.