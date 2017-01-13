Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police chiefs claim they will have to cut the number of officers by 26 unless there is a council tax increase.

Cheshire Police has launched a public consultation on its annual budget, which includes a rise in the police precept part of the annual council tax bill.

Three options are on the table are:

Freezing the precept – would mean the budget has to be cut by £1.2m, equivalent to 26 police officers.



A one per cent increase – would mean cuts of £0.6m, equivalent to 13 police officers.



A two per cent increase – adds 6p a week for a Band D home and preserves the current service.

David Keane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, is urging residents in Macclesfield to have their say on the options.

He said: “Recent years have seen severe cuts to public services from successive governments. The result locally has been that we have had to find £52.4 million of savings over the past seven years.

“The government has said that police budgets will be protected at current levels.

“However it isn’t quite that simple, as the government commitment does not take into account inflation and is based on local Police and Crime Commissioners increasing the police share of council tax, known as the policing precept, by two per cent.”

Residents can have their say via www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk until Tuesday, January 24.

Mr Keane added: “I know this is a tough decision, particularly as many people are continuing to feel that they have less money in their pocket after the bills have gone out, but I believe that a two per cent increase, just 6p a week for a Band D average household, to maintain funding would provide strong support for local policing.

“I’m clear that maintaining current funding levels through a two per cent increase in the precept would not mean local policing stands still.

“Through careful re-prioritisation and increased efficiency, the people of Cheshire will see investments in areas of policing you told me were important as I developed the Police and Crime Plan.

“Among other things, investment will be made in supporting victims of sexual abuse, local policing, investment in cutting-edge technology to support public contact and road safety, and the provision of a modern fit for purpose estate all ensuring policing is connected with our communities.”