Police searching for missing man Caspar Blackburn have found a body in the Bridgewater Canal in Sale.

Caspar, 22, disappeared during a night out at the Slug and Lettuce Waterside in Sale, early last Sunday morning, October 1.

Officers have confirmed that a man’s body was recovered from the water near Springfield Road in Sale, shortly after 10am this morning, Saturday, October 7.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Caspar’s family have been informed.

CCTV footage showed him leaving the Slug and Lettuce shortly before 2am on Sunday, October 1.

A police investigation was launched when Caspar didn’t pick up his car from outside a friend’s home later that day and failed to arrive for work as an assistant manager of Carpetright, in Macclesfield, on Monday morning.

Underwater search teams were seen trawling a stretch of the Bridgewater Canal close to the King’s Ransom pub earlier this week.

On Saturday morning, a body was discovered in the water close to Springfield Road.

A GMP spokesman said on Saturday: "The body of a man has been found in the canal in Sale.

"Officers searching for missing man Caspar Blackburn, 22, were called shortly after 10am on Saturday 7 October 2017, to a report that there was a body in the canal in Sale, near to Springfield Road.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances which led to the man’s death however, it is not believed to be suspicious."

Detective Inspector Julia Bowden said: “Sadly, today we have found the body of a man in the canal and enquiries into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.

“The man’s family are aware and we are offering them support at this extremely difficult time. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and supported our investigation.”