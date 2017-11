Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serving police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

Ian Naude, 29, an officer with Cheshire Police, appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates Court on Monday (November 6) accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Naude, of Market Drayton in Shropshire, was remanded in custody to appear before Chester Crown Court on Monday, December 4.

Mr Naude has been suspended from his duties and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission as a matter of course.