Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say they have made an arrest after two reports of indecent exposures in Bollington.

Two children are supported by specially trained officers following alleged incidents in the Bollington Rec area.

Police say that a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of exposure and enticing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Inspector Claire Jesson said: “These incidents have undoubtedly caused some concerns among members of the public.

“I would like to reassure people that officers have worked tirelessly and as a result, we have made an arrest and our investigation continues.

“The children involved in these incidents have been really brave in coming forward in reporting this to us, and I would encourage anyone else who has seen any suspicious activity of a similar nature to also come forward and report it to Cheshire police on 101.”

Enquiries are continuing.