Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police has launched a formal investigation into alleged air quality data tampering at Cheshire East Council.

Council leader Rachel Bailey announced to councillors that a police probe was underway after calling an urgent meeting of councillors yesterday morning.

In addition, police will also investigate concerns over ‘land purchases’ and the recent allocation of £70,000 to a primary school allegedly without going through the correct procedures.

Shortly after the announcement, deputy leader of the council David Brown announced he is stepping down from his cabinet position - but he says he will stay on as a councillor and deputy leader.

In a statement sent to the Express, he said: “I have resigned from cabinet until the enquiry [into the Berkeley grant ] is complete.”

The announcements come after a bruising week for council bosses with almost 2,000 people calling for an independent investigation following the council’s admission that air quality figures had allegedly been falsified.

The petition goes on to state that

the air quality scandal ‘has finally destroyed...confidence and belief in council members and officers’.

The police inquiry will look into the promise of a £70,000 grant to Berkeley Academy in Crewe for a new car park allegedly without council procedures being followed.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Bailey said: “It is vital that these serious matters are dealt with fully and that if there has been any wrongdoing it is exposed.

“While a police investigation is a serious matter, I would like to reassure residents that the council itself has brought these matters forward in order to put things right. We will ensure that council services continue to be delivered to the high standards that residents have come to expect.

“As these matters are now subject to criminal investigation, we are unable to give more information at this time.”

The council confirmed last year it was looking at air quality data which had been sent to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. And in July, it released a statement to say incorrect information had been sent to the Government between 2012 and 2014.

A council spokesperson said: “Cheshire East Council can confirm that concerns about allegations of manipulated air quality data have been referred to Cheshire Constabulary.

“This is a result of the council’s ongoing work to address these concerns thoroughly and transparently. In addition, the council has referred concerns about allocation of public funds in making a grant to Berkeley Academy and also concerns about land purchases to the police.”

In a statement, a Cheshire Police spokesman confirmed they were investigating the matters. It read: “A meeting has now taken place with representatives from Cheshire East Council, who had raised their concerns in relation to allegations of manipulated air quality data. “Having carefully reviewed all the information, we can now confirm that there are sufficient grounds to proceed with a formal investigation.”

Cheshire East Council confirmed that Coun David Brown has chosen to stand aside from his cabinet duties for the time being, after ‘the confirmation that the authority has informed the police of issues relating to a grant made to Berkeley Academy’.

Leader of the Council Coun Rachel Bailey said: “I understand and respect Coun Brown’s decision to stand aside. I will work closely with his cabinet deputy, Coun Glen Williams to ensure that the work continues following the lead Coun Brown has shown in taking forward the important work on the A500 consultation and Crewe Green link road, without delay or distraction.”