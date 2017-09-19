Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police has just announced it is to launch a formal investigation into allegations of air quality data tampering at Cheshire East Council.

The announcement comes as Cheshire East leader Rachel Bailey called an urgent meeting of all councillors at 10.30am today to update them on matters.

A statement released by Cheshire Police within the last few minutes, says: "A meeting has now taken place with representatives from Cheshire East Council, who had raised their concerns in relation to allegations of manipulated air quality data.

"Having carefully reviewed all the information, we can now confirm that there are sufficient grounds to proceed with a formal investigation."

The council confirmed last year it was looking at air quality dat a which had been sent to Defra (the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

In July of this year it released a statement to say incorrect information had been sent to the Government between 2012 and 2014.