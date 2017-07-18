Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police dog is recovering after being injured in the line of duty.

Brave Bonnie, a six-year-old German shepherd, was kicked in the face while on patrol with handler PC Bob Beckett on June 21.

She was attacked by Daniel Crouch, 24, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, who had damaged two windows and assaulted Peter Davies when Bonnie and PC Beckett were drafted in.

Brave Bonnie is trained to search for missing people and people hiding from the police or making off from crime scenes.

PC Bob Beckett, said Bonnie was on duty when Crouch kicked out, and reacted by biting his foot.

He said: “I was disgusted when Crouch kicked Bonnie in her face.

“It was a cruel act on an animal trained to do her job.

“Bonnie did immediately bite the offending foot, which gives an indication of what can happen when you attack one of the police dogs.

“Bonnie was taken to the vets and is thankfully now feeling much better.”

Bonnie, whose lip was cut as a result of the incident, was put on a course of medication but was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

PC Beckett added that Bonnie has been a valued member of the police team for five years, sniffing out offenders and missing people while on pooch patrol with Cheshire Police.

He said: “Bonnie is six years old, she has been a police dog for five of those. She is trained to search missing persons and for others hiding from or making off from police or crime scenes, on finding any of these she is trained to sit and bark indicating to me that she has found someone.

“She has found numerous missing persons including children and elderly people. She also has a very good record for catching criminals and will defend herself, and I, fearlessly when required.

“She is a lovely social animal and a big part of my family.”

Crouch admitted damaging a police dog at Crewe Magistrates Court on June 24.

He also admitted criminal damage of two windows belonging and assaulting Peter Davies.

Crouch has been remanded in custody until July 28 for a psychiatric report.