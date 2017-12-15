Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a 'disturbance' in Hurdsfield last night.

The incident happened on Brocklehurst Avenue shortly before 7pm on Thursday, December 14.

Four police cars and a forensic van arrived at the scene and cordoned off the common, close to the shops and a cash machine.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "The police were knocking on doors from around 5pm asking if anyone had seen anything.

"The have cordoned off the whole patch of grass - from the cash machine over to the other side - so I'm not sure if it's something to do with that. There are tyre marks in the grass so a car must have been involved."

They added: "The police were here all night so they are taking it pretty seriously whatever it is."

Police have not confirmed the nature of the investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7.05pm on Thursday, 14 December to reports of a disturbance outside an address on Brocklehurst Avenue in Macclesfield.

"Officers attended and the circumstances around the incident are under investigation."

