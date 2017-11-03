Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a cyclist killed in a road accident have appealed for members of the public to help find the car involved in the collision.

Steven Farris, 49, was killed after a collision on the A523 Leek Road, near Bosley Crossroads, in the early hours of Saturday, October 21.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a metallic orange Ford Ranger pick-up truck before or after the accident.

In a joint statement, Steven’s brother and sister, Darren and Carolyn, said: “If anyone has seen this car please come forward to the police and tell them where and when, it might be enough to find out who did this.

“Steven was so many things to so many people and communities. He was a loving son to Barbara, loving brother to Darren and Carolyn, and loving and entertaining uncle to his 11-year-old nephew Louis.

“He had an enormous number of friends who loved him and will miss him tremendously, he would always be willing to help a friend in need - whether it be using his skills he gained in his first job at British Aerospace as electrical engineer, or helping with their computers.

“Most of all he loved music. Particularly live music whether it be listening or taking part. He played in a variety of local bands with his main instrument being the piano and keys, although he would love to entertain by occasionally bringing his skills on the trombone or accordion into the mix.

“We have not just lost a brother, but a true friend. Carolyn shared his passion for music, theatre and film and is grief stricken that he has been taken.

“He also leaves behind a grieving mother who is recovering from a major operation and relied on him for many things.

“His entire family will miss him terribly- we are all devastated. We miss him and love him dearly.”

Police say the driver of the orange pick-up failed to stop at the scene and are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen the truck in the Macclesfield area on the evening of Friday, October 20, and the early hours of Saturday morning in Bosley or Leek.

They say the front of the Ford Ranger would have sustained significant damage and may have been parked unattended for some time before being moved into the Leek area on Saturday morning.

Sergeant Andrew Dennison, said: “This is a devastating incident for Steven’s family and we need the public to get in touch if they remember seeing this distinctive, metallic orange vehicle. Any information can help, even if it seems insignificant.”

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident.

Any witnesses with information should call the serious collision investigation unit at Cheshire police on 101 and quote incident number 44 of the 21 October. Information can also be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.