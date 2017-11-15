Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after a serious assault in Wilmslow over the weekend.

Police say there was a fight between 'seven to eight' men on at around 1.20am on Saturday, November, 11, on Grove Street.

During the incident a man was knocked unconscious and was left a serious head injury.

Detective Sergeant Angela Coppock said: “This was a serious assault which has left a man in hospital needing treatment.

"Thankfully it looks like he will make a full recovery but we could easily have been dealing with something far worse.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and has witnessed what happened or has any information, which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 71 of 11/11/17. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.