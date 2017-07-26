Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a collision in Knutsford on Monday, July 10.

A 37- year-old woman had parked outside Manchester Road medical Centre, Manchester Road between 9.30am and 10am.

As she got out of her car she heard a bang and felt a heavy impact to her hand.

The car which collided with hers drove off toward the direction of Toft Road.

PC James Hough said: “The victim was left shocked by the incident and suffered a serious injury to her hand which she is still receiving treatment for.

“The vehicle, believed to be a white Fiat, sustained considerable damage to its passenger side wing mirror and has a large section of it missing. If you know of a car with similar damage or have recently repaired a car with this damage please contact police.“

Anyone with information should contact PC James Hough on 101 quoting incident number 187 of 10 July 2017.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.