A probe into the falsifying of air quality readings has found all planning applications were ‘granted correctly’, the council has said.

Cheshire East Council called in consultants Bureau Veritas after it found it had provided incorrect air quality data to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) between 2012 and 2014.

Now a report has concluded that while “deliberate and systematic manipulation” took place at 38 monitoring sites including Cross Street in Macclesfield and Broken Cross, it wouldn’t have made a difference to the outcome of the 43 planning applications granted near these sites during the period in question.

Among those schemes scrutinised were: R H Stevens Transport Ltd, 88 homes at Gunco Lane; The King’s School, 300 homes at Fence Avenue; The King’s School, 150 homes at Westminster Road; Conversion of offices at Union Street into 15 flats; 15 new dwellings at Winlowe, Bank Street; 14 townhouses at The Towers, Park Green; the Silk Street scheme in Macclesfield Town Centre; and housing at the former TA Centre, Chester Road.

Coun Ainsley Arnold, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “Following this thorough analysis, we can confirm that all planning applications have been granted correctly and that no additional mitigation measures would have been required had the correct data been used at the time.”

However, following the probe, the council needs a revised air quality assessment for a planning application for 150 homes in Padgbury Lane, Congleton.

Local authorities are obliged to monitor local air quality and submit their findings to Defra to analyse trends and help shape policy to reduce air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide from exhaust emissions.

The Bureau Veritas report found the falsified data was from testing stations “spread over a wide geographical area” which implied that the manipulation “was not motivated by a wish to favour specific sites”.

Cheshire East has so far not revealed the name of the person or persons involved in reporting the incorrect data.

Cheshire Police is investigating whether any crimes were committed.

For the full report visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/airquality