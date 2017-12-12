Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield transformed into a picture-perfect winter wonderland when a blanket of snow fell across the borough.

Dozens of readers have shared their photographs after braving the cold to capture images of the serene landscape, children sledging and dogs frolicking in the snow.

Laura Newsome, Andy Heywood and Niki Hayes all captured their puppies experiencing snow for the first time, while Claire Sumner-Wilson captured a beautiful sunset from South Park.

She said: “Went for a walk to South Park this afternoon as the sun was setting. The tree had so many hidden birds in it was like a singing tree.”

And Mark Holden spotted a photo opportunity with an Aston Martin covered in snow. He captioned his picture: “Under ice, shaken not stirred.”

The snow began to fall on Friday and Cheshire East Council dropped almost 1,000 tonnes of salt on Cheshire East’s roads over the weekend, working around the clock to keep the roads clear.

Councillor Rachel Bailey, leader of Cheshire East Council, thanked the services for their hard work and urged residents to take care of each other in the cold weather.

She said: “It was great to see so many families out enjoying the snow this weekend. However, it’s important to remember that not everyone copes well in cold weather, so keep in touch. Elderly friends, family members and neighbours may need extra help and support and I’d urge residents to check in on them where possible. A quick phone call could make all the difference to them.”

To keep up to date with gritting operations, or to view the gritting routes, follow Cheshire East highways on Twitter at: @CECHighways or visit: www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/winter

The service can also be contacted on 0300 123 5020 for any enquiries or to report debris on roads and other hazards.