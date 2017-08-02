Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A manhunt has been launched after two masked men forced their way into a house and attacked a pensioner.

The men pushed their way into an address on Buxton Road, Disley, as the victim opened the door to them.

The offenders, who were wearing balaclavas, then attacked the 67-year-old man causing him to lose consciousness. They then ransacked the property and took a large quantity of cash. The men then escape in a black Vauxhall in an unknown direction.

The incident happened at around 6.50pm on Monday, July 24.

One of the men is described as being white, around 6ft in height, of a stocky build with dark hair. He was wearing all dark clothing along with a black scarf/balaclava.The other man is described as being white and was also wearing dark clothing with a balaclava.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 804 of 24 July. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.