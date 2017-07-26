Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A private parking firm has been brought in to catch drivers who park illegally at the town’s medical centre.

Waters Green Medical Practice has signed up ParkingEye to issue £70 fines to drivers who park at the surgery without an appointment. It comes after staff and doctors became fed up with people clogging up spaces reserved for patients.

But concerns have been raised, with fears that patients will be caught out and fined incorrectly.

There have been numerous complaints about a similar ParkingEye scheme at Macclesfield Hospital by patients who have parked correctly but been fined due to problems with the system.

Coun Janet Jackson, who represents Macclesfield Central, said: “They need to stop people abusing the car park but these systems can always have their problems. People’s registration number can not be read properly, timings aren’t right and other issues can occur. People have had issues with ParkingEye at the hospital and I hope a similar thing doesn’t happen at Waters Green.”

Patient Joseph Shaw, 91, attended an appointment on Monday, the day the new scheme was introduced.

He said: “It was chaos. No-one knew what was going on. There are small signs but they are not clear. There were queues because people were trying to find out what to do. They were not clear that they had to find screens in the surgery to register their cars.

“I’m concerned that people will be caught out and end up with fines.”

Patients have to enter registration numbers in a terminal in reception before leaving the medical centre.

Cameras will record registration numbers and those parked illegally will be fined.

Chris Campbell-Kelly, practice manager at Park Lane Surgery, said: “The scheme is necessary because genuine patients, many of whom have mobility issues, are struggling to find a parking space because of the number of motorists using the car park irresponsibly.

“We put posters up throughout the building advising all users a new car park management system will soon be introduced. ParkingEye and Waters Green Medical Centre have worked closely to ensure there is plenty of signage advising motorists how to use the new system.

“Our staff are showing all motorists how to use the system before it is switched on.”

The centre is home to the town’s six GP surgeries Broken Cross Surgery, Cumberland House Surgery, High Street Surgery, Park Green Surgery, Park Lane Surgery and South Park Surgery.

A ParkingEye spokesman said: “Patients and visitors can enjoy free parking by entering their vehicle registration.

“We encourage people who have received a parking charge to appeal if they think they should not have received a charge.”