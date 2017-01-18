Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a hard days work, there's not much more annoying than arriving home and finding someone else parked in front of your house.

And to make matters worse you are forced to park what seems like miles away from your house as the rest of the road is full.

But other than arguing about it with your neighbour, or writing a passive aggressive note and sticking it on their windscreen, what can you actually do about it?

Unfortunately not very much.

The street parking outside your home isn't a 'legal entitlement' – just because you live there.

If you live in a town centre or built up area, where parking's a premium, people blocking your driveway aren't actually (technically) doing anything wrong.

The police are often keen to remind people that it's not their 'right' to park in front of their house - unless there's a designated parking space in place.

If your road is governed by residential parking permits, or is private, it's different. If not, other members of the public aren't breaking the law, as long as they're complying with general restrictions, and not causing obstructions to vehicles travelling.

There are some measures in place in the Highway Code that are helpful to be aware of, though.

If you spot somebody infringing any of these rules, you have a leg to stand on.

According to the code, you must not park: