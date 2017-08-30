Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two young photographers are exhibiting their work for the first time in a cafe in the town.

Isabelle Cains and Becca Bailey, both 15, have collaborated on a photography exhibition called ‘Double Vision’.

The pair are both students at All Hallows Catholic College and have received plenty of support from their teachers and friends in order to get their exhibition together.

Becca, who lives with her mum, Sam Schofield, on Cambridge Avenue, said: “I’ve been into photography since I was really young. My mum used to take me out to the park and I’d take photographs with a small digital camera.”

Becca said that she and Isabelle have been preparing for the exhibition for about two months, including meetings, coaching and photo-shoots.

She said: “We have quite a few friends who are photographers who gave us plenty of tips. The most important thing I’ve learned is how the process of setting an exhibition up works.”

Mum Sam said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea. We actually went to a friend’s exhibition and Carly suggested the girls organise their own.

“They’ve been to meetings and had to work to deadlines, which is very positive.”

Isabelle has known Becca since primary school and lives nearby on Oxford Road – she said she enjoys the collaborative effort of organising the event. She said: “I really enjoyed working with Becca – she took the stress away. I’ve also learned so much.”

Angela Cains, 49, Isabelle’s mum, said the girls’ parents and teachers are really proud.

She said: “We’ve supported them, but they’ve done most of the work themselves.

“Macclesfield is such a creative place and a lot of the artists are so kind in sharing their time and passion with the girls.”

Carly Phipps, who has been helping coach the girls in photography, said: “It’s a great experience for them and they’ve worked hard to bring it together.”

The exhibition launches at the Snowgoose, on Sunderland Street, on Friday, September 1, and runs for six weeks.