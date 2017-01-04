Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Headteachers and town leaders have slammed government plans which will see almost all schools in Macclesfield have their funding cut.

Within two years, every single secondary school and all but six primaries will have £1m a year collectively slashed from their budgets.

The changes – which means the government chooses how much funding each child gets rather than the local authority – mean Cheshire East would become the worst-funded local authority in England.

It is due to the proposed new national funding formula announced by Education Secretary Justine Greening, which is aimed at increasing money targeted at schools with additional needs such as deprivation.

The government claims the changes make the funding system fairer. But analysis shows schools in Macclesfield and Poynton will face cuts as a result of the per-pupil funding.

In Macclesfield, the hardest-hit secondary school is Fallibroome Academy which could see £156,000 slashed from its budget, and Ivy Bank primary school could lose £37,000 annually.

Only a handful of primaries will get more money, with Upton Priory and Hurdsfield both better off by more than £20,000 each.

Headteachers Peter Rubery from Fallibroome Academy, Manny Botwe from Tytherington School, Tony Billings from All Hallows secondary and David Waugh from Poynton High have warned that the changes will have ‘far reaching implications’ for the education of children and pledged to fight for a better deal.

In a joint statement, they said: “Our facilities and the opportunities we can deliver are at breaking point. We have been facing a financial cliff edge ever since the significant rises in employer pension contributions and national insurance changes; these proposals will mean our schools simply cannot deliver what we deliver now. It is not right that our schools are put at such a disadvantage and we will be making representation to government to reconsider and offer us all a fair financial settlement.”

Labour councillors Nick Mannion and Laura Jeuda accused the government of making another ‘crude’ cut to public services.

Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the National Union of Teachers, said the government was risking lasting damage to children’s education.

Cheshire East Council has pledged to support headteachers while Macclesfield MP David Rutley will meet with education ministers next week.

Ministers are consulting on the changes until March 22.

Ms Greening said the changes would offer a ‘level playing field’, with schools getting money according to the needs of pupils rather than the needs of the local council area as a whole.

How will your child's school be affected?

Primary schools

Adlington (-£12k); Ash Grove (-£24k); Bollinbrook (-£9k); Bollington Cross (-£4k); Bollington St John’s (-£8k); Bosley St Mary’s (+£14k); Broken Cross (-£9k); Chelford (-£5k); Christ the King (-£6k); Dean Valley (-£17k); Disley (-£19k); Gawsworth (-£20k); Hollinhey (-£19k); Hurdsfield (+£23k); Ivy Bank (-£37k); Kettleshulme St James (-£5k); Lostock Hall (-£12k); Lower Park (-£26k); Marlborough (-£13k); Marton and District (-£15k); Mottram St Andrew (-£14k); Nether Alderley (-£9k); Parkroyal (-£21k); Pott Shrigley (-£4k); Prestbury (-£27k); Puss Bank (-£10k); Rainow (-£16k); St Alban’s (+£4k); St Gregory’s (-£10k); St John’s (-£16k); St John the Evangelist (+£1k); St Paul’s (-£11k); Upton Priory (+£25k); Vernon (-£30k); Whirley (-£19k); Wincle (+£6k); Worth (-£19k).

Secondary Schools

All Hallows (-£84k); Poynton High (-£165k); Fallibroome Academy (-£156k); Macclesfield Academy (-£67k); Tytherington (-£61k).