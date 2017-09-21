Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A first edition James Bond novel worth around £12,000 has been unearthed during a house clearance in Macclesfield.

A routine probate valuation by Adam Partridge Auctioneers and Valuers unearthed the original copy of Ian Fleming’s first ever novel, Casino Royale, published in 1953.

It’s expected to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000 when it is auctioned this week at The Cheshire Saleroom on Withyfold Drive.

Adam Partridge said: “It was really exciting to find this literary delight in such an unexpected location, made even more pleasing that it has come from a local property. James Bond continues to appeal to viewers and readers of all ages and has an ongoing appeal to the inner agent in all of us. I can’t wait to see how well this classic novel will do at auction”.

Casino Royale was the first of the Bond novels, with film versions released in 1967 starring Sir David Niven, and 2006, with Daniel Craig.

The book will be auctioned at the sale of Antiques and Fine Art with Sporting, Militaria and Northern Art, on Thursday and Friday (September 21 & 22). For more contact 01625 431788 or info@adampartridge.co.uk.