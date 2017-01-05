Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The winners of this year’s Open Art Exhibition have been unveiled at what has been hailed the ‘best event yet’.

Hundreds of artists submitted their work into the Macclesfield Open Art Exhibition at the Silk Museum, with 225 works chosen to appear in the Silk Museum’s annual Christmas exhibition.

Geoff Archer, who organised the exhibition, said: “Around half were from artists who have not exhibited in the Macc Open before and quite a few were artists who have not exhibited anywhere until now.

“That said, the standard is extremely high and this year’s exhibition is arguably the best yet.”

The Macclesfield Open Award went to Jean Byatt, from Stoke on Trent, for her oil landscape ‘A Shady Lane’.

Highly commended awards went to Angela Herd Hall, from High Lane, for her acrylic study ‘Red Onions’, and Carolyn Simpson, from Bramhall, for her soapstone sculpture ‘Flight’.

The Mail Boxes Etc. Award, chosen by the sponsor, went to Peter Davis for his acrylic portrait ‘Haha ur weird’.

The Visitors Choice Award of £100, donated by Macclesfield Town Council, is voted for by the public and will be announced at the end of the exhibition.

Entrance is free and it ends on January 21.