One in six children aged between 10 and 11 in Cheshire East are classed as obese.

While new data reveals that the borough has the lowest proportion of seriously overweight children in the North West, a significant 15 percent of children aged between 10 & 11 are an unhealthy weight, with 2.3pc classed as ‘severely obese’.

The data from a national child monitoring programme for 2016/17 also shows that 1.3pc of Reception children were ‘severely obese’, and a further 7.3pc were obese, and a total of one in five children of reception age is 'overweight'.

However, fewer children in Cheshire East are being classed as overweight compared to 10 years go. In 2007/8 77pc of Reception students were considered a healthy weight, and in 2016/17 80pc fell into the healthy range.

The number of children with healthy weights aged between 10 & 11 has remained the same, with 69pc meeting the recommending weight for their age and height.

A child is classed as “severely obese” by the NHS if their Body Mass Index (BMI) would have put them in the top 0.4 per cent when a national scale was set up in 1990.

Roughly it equates to a BMI of 25-26 for a boy or 26-27 for a girl.

For an 11-year-old boy of average height (4ft 10in) to have a BMI of 26 he would have to weigh 125lbs, while an average-height girl (4ft 10in) would have to weigh 130lbs to have a BMI of 27.

The figures are published as part of the National Child Measuring Programme, which runs in all schools in the country.

Nationally around 22pc of children in Reception classes and 34pc of children aged 10/11 are considered overweight.