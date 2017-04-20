Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nine out of 10 parents in the borough were given their first preferences for primary school places.

Cheshire East Council was able to give 92 per cent of applicants their first choice of primary school, an increase of nearly four percent on last year’s figure.

And almost 98 per cent of parents have being offered a place at one of their top three school choices for September.

Councillor Liz Durham, cabinet member for children and families, said: “These are excellent figures and good news for parents and their children. Cheshire East’s schools have a national reputation for excellence, with 94.4 per cent rated good or outstanding by Ofsted. It is most pleasing to see that almost 98 per cent of applications get a local school of their choice with more than 92 per cent getting their first choice.”

Councillor Rachel Bailey, leader of the council, said: “To be able to say that such a high proportion of parents have been given their first choice of school for their child is further recognition of our first-class education service we have here in Cheshire East. Moreover, I believe our education team has attained this fantastic achievement in a very challenging landscape.

“We know that access to a school of choice is a very important issue for families and our record demonstrates, yet again, that Cheshire East offers a quality environment which is a great place to both live and to learn.”