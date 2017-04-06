Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nine people have been taken to court for litter offences following a council crackdown on littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling.

Cheshire East enforcement officers began work on October 1 targeting careless offenders in the town centre, as well as other towns in the borough.

Since October 1, wardens have issued 4,234 fixed penalty notices. These include 4,116 for littering, 24 for dog fouling and 28 for fly-tipping.

Those who do not pay the fine were taken to court.

Among those hit with a legal bill was Jack Anthony Rutter, 22, of Springfield Road, Macclesfield, who was found guilty in his absence of dropping a cigarette on Mill Street, on October 24, last year. He was fined £220 with £190 costs at Crewe Magistrates Court.

Councillor Paul Bates, cabinet member for health and communities, said: “We are being serious when we say that we will find and prosecute those who have a lack of care for our local area.

“The rigorous evidence-based approach we started in the autumn is now starting to pay off with successful prosecutions.

“It takes time to investigate, compile a court case and ensure that the evidence holds up to scrutiny by the defence. We have many more cases in process for environmental crime, including litter and fly-tipping offences.

“Most residents do their bit and help to keep Cheshire East a beautiful and clean place to live. We owe it to them to crack down on those who don’t.”

Councillor Nick Mannion, who represents Broken Cross ward, chaired the task and finish group which prompted the council to invest more cash to deal with littering and fly-tipping.

He said: “This selfish behaviour is not acceptable and if you try and get away with it there are consequences. People have been getting away with it for too long.”