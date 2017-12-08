Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers can get an early glimpse at the scale of the new Grosvenor Centre as the steel frame goes up.

The shopping centre is being expanded into the old Cheshire Building Society site next door and four large shops are being created to attract big name brands.

Bulldozers have been tearing down the old building society – leaving only the facade of the 100-year-old building – to allow the Grosvenor Centre to be expanded and connected up to the new shops. And now the steel structures which will form the new multi-million pound centre are being put into place, with more than 200 tonnes of steel being used to create the new structure.

Bosses say it’s an exciting time as it’s the first time residents can get to see how their new shopping centre will look.

Grosvenor Centre manager Ed Kennedy, said: “This is a huge undertaking and it’s fantastic to see what is effectively the skeleton of the development of the Grosvenor Centre grow.

“We’ve got a team of more than 20 experts on-site assembling the various sections and bringing it all together.

“Watching the development take shape over the past few months has been fantastic.

“It’s the result of a lot of hard work from a number of different teams and groups and to make sure that we give shoppers and retailers alike something they can use and enjoy in the near future.”

Ed said he was thrilled with how many people have taken a interest in what has been happening.

He said: “We’ve had great engagement from the people of Macclesfield as they’ve been watching all the works take place. I’m sure that will only increase as they’re able to get an idea of what it will look like once it’s finished.”

Owner Eskmuir Securities is spending £11m on the expansion, which is due for completion in spring.

Bosses have previously stated a ‘major fashion brand’ has signed for half of the space in the new extension, but will not yet reveal which one, and discussions are taking place with other retailers on the remaining space. They state the unit facing Castle Street is likely to be a restaurant. A new glass canopy will be built over the entrance to the mall on Castle Street.

The development is a key part of the council’s five-year ‘vision’ for the town centre which is being consulted on until December 6.