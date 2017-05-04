Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new masterplan looks set to transform the southern gateway to the town with 950 homes, a primary school, supermarket and link road.

The scheme targets 63-hectares of land between Congleton Road and London Road known as South Macclesfield Development Area (SMDA), which has suffered from numerous false starts over the last two decades.

The developers, Engine of the North, Cheshire East Council’s development company, and TG, a Jersey-based firm, hailed the masterplan as creating a ‘sustainable community’.

The masterplan includes 950 new homes, a new 4,000sqm retail development including a supermarket, a primary school for 210 pupils, a link road from Congleton Road to London Road and commercial space for warehousing and offices. The latter includes an option to relocate an existing demolition and reclamation yard business to the commercial land in the scheme.

However, the plans do not include a new stadium for Macclesfield Town Football Club or any improvements to the Congleton Road playing fields or a new sports pavilion, as proposed in previous schemes. The developers have instead pledged to put up cash towards creating new pitches.

A spokesperson for Engine of the North said: “Our ambition for the South Macclesfield site is to create a sustainable community within a quality environment, ensuring that the development complements and benefits the existing and surrounding communities.

“The development will provide a mix of much needed new homes, supporting all ages and backgrounds by providing starter homes, family homes and older person’s homes. Employment land is included for existing businesses to relocate and encourage new businesses to Macclesfield, supporting jobs locally. Significant investment in community retail and other amenities will bring a new school and open space provision accessible to all to use and enjoy.

“Importantly, the proposals will deliver a new road, connecting Congleton Road and London Road, enhancing local transport links.

Planners are expected to take three months analysing the scheme which will be decided by the council’s own strategic planning committee.

You can have your say by visiting the council’s planning portal and searching 17/1874M.