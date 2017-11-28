Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new nightclub is set to open in Macclesfield promising to bring people into the town and create 30 jobs.

The venue named Scene will open on Wood Street in the town centre in the former Fresh nightclub which closed at the end of October after seven years.

The team behind the new club are working on a £250,000 refurbishment and recruiting staff including bar staff, flair bartenders, promoters and photographers.

They say they will create 30 new jobs for people from the town with the venture.

Alan Macdonald is the managing director behind Scene and says he and his team hope to keep people coming into Macclesfield town centre with the new venture.

He says they want to make it a major music venue, and that they have years of experience running clubs and events behind them.

Alan said: “We’re excited about the new club which will be good for Macclesfield. We’re investing £250,000 and hope to create 30 jobs for the people of Macclesfield.

“We are replacing the venue Fresh and will be bringing the biggest DJs and performers from across the country to Macclesfield to play at Scene.

“The club has been inspired by clubs in Manchester, Liverpool and as far a field as Miami and Las Vegas.

“Our team is originally from Belfast and we have a background in promotions and events.

“We have been involved in the nightclub industry for 10 years and we believe Macclesfield is an affluent town with great surrounding areas and we want to provide a premium nightclub with the top DJs and performers attending.

“I have just moved to just outside Macclesfield from Lancashire. We want to attract people to Macclesfield and give the people from Macclesfield a reason to stay in the town.”

Music at the club will focus on RnB, hip hop and dance.

Alan and his team are working on a launch event to take place in the middle of next month which will include performers including fire breathers and dancers, a VIP area and ‘Secret Garden’.

Alan said: “We are not giving too much away about the launch yet but are working 24/7 for the next few weeks to get ready for the opening and will be releasing details as we build up to the night.”

The club is launching on Saturday, December 16, with more details on the Scene Facebook page.