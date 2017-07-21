Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police, ambulance and fire services have marked second anniversary of the Bosley Mill disaster with a memorial stone.

Representatives from the organisations which attended the explosion in July 2015 paid tribute to the four people who died at Wood Treatment Ltd: Derek Moore, 62, Dorothy Bailey, 62, William Barks, 51, and Jason Shingler, 38.

On Monday, the anniversary of the tragedy, there was a short service and a minute’s silence for the families, friends and former colleagues in the memorial garden at Bosley Chapel where the stone has been laid.

Duncan Palin, station manager with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “There are some incidents that remain with you throughout your career and the explosion in Bosley is one that will never leave me. The laying of the slate commemoration stone will serve as a lasting memorial to the people who sadly lost their lives and the families they left behind.”

Inspector Catherine Mitchell, from Macclesfield Police, said: “This tragic event had such an impact on all those involved, we felt we needed to do something to remember those who died and this memorial stone felt a fitting tribute.”