A forager who cooks up tasty culinary delights using ingredients he has found growing in the wild has shared his secrets in his first cook book.

James Wood, 26, from Bollington, is one of only 15 professional food forages in the UK and knows exactly where to find the best ingredients across Macclesfield, and what to do with them.

His passion for foraging has led to a number of television appearances and magazine features, and now, thanks to his new book ‘The Foragers’ Cookbook’, everyone can have a go.

James’s book aims to teach the reader everything they need to get started with foraging, from finding and identifying common edible plants – including essential tips to avoid poisonous plants – to explaining how to cook them.

James, a former student at Tytherington School, said: “I designed the book to be as accessible as possible for both complete beginners and more advanced foragers.

“People usually walk past about 15 edible plants on their way to work every day and never notice.

“I want to help people pay more attention to what’s around them.

“Every plant in the book has at least five different recipes related to it, so as well as just cooking them you can try making jams, cordials, chutney, syrups and even ice cream.”

James’s first major foraging project was the Foraged Book Project where he created a wild food an plant guide entirely form materials found growing in the UK, including paper made from mushrooms and glue made from seaweed. Through his business – Totally Wild – he runs cookery and foraging courses for adults and children.

His future plans include producing his own preserves, chutneys, cordials and syrups on a more industrial scale.

James’s most recent TV appearance was on ITV’s Countrywise on Christmas Day, when he took host Liz Bonnin on a trip through Delamere Forest to search for winter foods to make a wild roast dinner.

He said: “We had over 20 wild ingredients in there including ‘Chicken of the Woods’ – a wild mushroom that tastes just like chicken, some sweet chestnut stuffing, wild herb potatoes and a ‘boozy’ elderberry red cabbage. It was really nice to get a slot like that over Christmas”.

The Foragers’ Cookbook is available from Waterstones and Amazon.