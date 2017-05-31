Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Listening to local people. Creating a brighter politics for Macclesfield. We make our area what it is. Now together we can all benefit from building a stronger economy and society.

Your Town. Your Say. Getting on making our town centres vibrant, liveable and accessible to all. Increasing “Macctivity” with greater support for groups and clubs to build facilities and run events across the area.

Your Homes. Building smart, affordable housing closer to services, amenities and community. Ending the unnecessary attacks on our green space and playing fields.

Your Hospital. Your Care.

Seven years of austerity has been expensive: cuts have hit our savings and left Britain more in debt. Labour can prove we care for our NHS. We offer costed solutions that improve our everyday lives: integrated aftercare so our most vulnerable are not left in expensive hospital beds. Security and dignity for older people guaranteeing a free bus pass and Winter Fuel Allowance for all.

Your Schools. Labour will provide high quality childcare so parents can work. An end to means-tested bureaucracies denying children a square meal. A full stop to the senseless cuts to our excellent schools, due in 2017.

Your Business. Your Job. New regional banks that lend to self-employed and small businesses with ideas and initiative. Restoring your rights at work, ensuring new jobs are good jobs with pay, conditions and security. Keeping markets open for farming, a decent price on produce, ending rural poverty.

A Macclesfield open to the world, keeping our strong economic links to Europe and opportunities for people to travel and do business. Continued support for research and technology. Funding necessary re-training and upgrading so industry can prepare for automation, climate change and Brexit.

Your Local Labour Candidate. Taking Real Action. Standing up in Parliament for the many not the few."