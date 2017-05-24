Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Macclesfield gathered in solidarity at a vigil in honour of the Manchester terror attack.

Hundreds of residents, young people and community leaders gathered in the town centre last night [Tuesday, May 23] to reflect on Monday’s terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Town councillors with members of Make it Macclesfield (MiM) organised the vigil at St Michael’s Church in Market Place, with key members from the community taking their turn to speak.

All 250 seats were taken while dozens more stood.

Rev. Martin Stephens led the service and speakers included Macclesfield mayor Beverley Dooley and Clare Hayward, MiM chairman and deputy lieutenant for Cheshire.

He said: “When an atrocity like this happens, it affects the whole nation. It’s natural to want to remember and pray.”

Dan Ackerley, a dad of two from Tytherington and commercial manager at Macclesfield Town Football Club, was there to represent the Silkmen.

His wife April is a paramedic called to the scene when the bomb went off and helped a young person with life threatening injuries.

He said: “We’re very near to Manchester so we should show solidarity.

“There may be other people in Macclesfield who were caught up in the attack and tonight’s about having some peace and a reflective moment.”

Also in attendance and speaking at the service was Manchester City footballer and Mancunian Joe Corrigan who lives in Tytherington.

And among the people in the audience was nurse Karen Baskerville who was a sister in A&E at Salford caring for injured people who were brought in, including eight-year-old victim Saffie Rose Roussos who sadly died.

Karen said: “I’ve felt numb all day but seeing all these people here has made me realise what we did was felt by everyone.”

Prior to the vigil Coun Dooley described how the her ‘heart sank’ as news of the attack unfolded.

She said: “Because we’ve become accustomed to living in a world of terrorism we’re all aware of its potential dangers, it’s indiscriminate choice of target,. But when it comes to choosing the youth of the world we find it abhorrent and totally inhumane. This incident is the worst of all our fears. It encroaches on the freedom of the youth to be able to go out into the outside world and enjoy themselves, more so it installs fear in the hearts of parents. We recognise our children grow up, we have to release parental control and allow them freedom. This incident has robbed parents of their children and children of their parents.”