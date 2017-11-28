Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dedicated swimming teacher has won an award for her ‘exceptional approach’ to teaching.

Judith Goodwin, from Macclesfield, holds themed swimming lessons to coincide with national events, such as the Tour De France, Easter holidays, and Children in Need.

Her approach, which ensures her classes at Macclesfield Leisure Centre are always full and in high demand, has earned her recognition at the Swim England Awards, where she won the Teacher of the Year Award.

Judith, who was presented with her award by Olympic diver Leon Taylor and Olympic swimmer Ellie Faulkner, was thrilled to receive the award. She said: “I’ve always enjoyed swimming from a very young age. I had great experiences when I learned to swim and I always loved it. The enjoyment it gives to the children and their smiling faces, that’s my favourite thing about teaching swimming.”

Jane Nickerson, Swim England CEO, said: “On behalf of all everyone involved with swimming, I would like to congratulate Judith and all our finalists for their achievements.”