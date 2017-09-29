Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found in a lake.

Police were called to Poynton Park in Poynton, in the early hours of this morning after the tragic discovery.

A 43-year-old man from Wilmslow has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

Police have not yet released the age of the woman or where she was from, stating that formal identification has not yet taken place.

Officers have confirmed that it appears to be an ‘isolated incident’.

A police cordon is in place at the scene and there are a number of cordons in the Poynton and Wilmslow area while the investigation continues.

Det Insp Adam Waller said: “At this stage this appears to be an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident. He is assisting officers with their enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, saw anything suspicious or unusual or has any information which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact us.”

Residents have reacted with shock at the incident in the park, off South Park Drive in Poynton, which is popular with dog walkers and for hosting community events.

Dorothy Lightfoot, 71, from Hazel Grove, who was walking her chocolate labrador, said: “It’s just shocking really. It’s usually so quiet and peaceful.

“Nice area, nice people. This road is recognised as one of the most affluent areas in Poynton. It’s not what you expect when you’re walking your dog.”

A 63-year-old resident of nearby Vicarage Lane, who has lived on the road for 15 years and asked not to be named, said: “It’s quite scary and disconcerting. Crime is exceedingly rare here. The lake is very shallow.”

Another anonymous resident, of Glastonbury Drive, 71, said: “You don’t normally get people walking late at night or in the early hours round there.”

Local officers remain in the area.

Police were called to the lake at around 3.45am today (Friday September 29).

Contact police with information on 101 quoting incident 93 of September 29 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.