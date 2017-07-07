Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who was critically injured in a car accident is raising money to repay the air ambulance that saved her life.

Sarah Crossley, 31, who grew up in Macclesfield, was hospitalised with serious injuries when she was in an accident along Macclesfield Road in Eaton.

She suffered a broken spine, broken neck, broken leg, shattered knee cap and a bleed on the brain.

Her two children, Alfie and Oscar, and brother Chris Longden, were also hospitalised.

The driver of the other car, Tom Woodward, 25, also from Macclesfield, died as a result of his injuries.

A year later Sarah still suffers from her injuries, but is determined to raise money for the air ambulance charity which enabled her to be taken to hospital as quickly as possible and was a key factor in her survival and recovery.

Sarah, who now lives in Congleton, said: “My injuries were so severe I had to be airlifted to North Staffordshire Hospital. I was in hospital for 10 days but then I was cared for at home for six months so it was very serious.”

She added: “I don’t remember a lot about the air ambulance, it was just quite surreal being airlifted off this scene and I had a lot of pain relief so couldn’t really concentrate, but I dread to think what would have happened if they hadn’t been there.”

She added: “The air ambulance and the hospital were amazing. The hospital was so supporting and amazing, and my family was really well looked after.”

Sarah works as a compliance officer for the Quint Group, based in Macclesfield, which has chosen the Midland Air Ambulance Service as one of its dedicated charities. She and her colleagues hope to raise enough to cover the cost of a rescue mission by climbing Mount Snowdon.

She said: “Each air rescue mission costs £2,500, and it’s run by a charity, so I want to pay back for the care I received and make sure it’s possible for them to help somebody else in need.”

She added: “It’s going to be quite tough going, especially for me because I’m still suffering as a result of the injuries, especially if I do anything particularly strenuous, but the idea of helping the charity will keep us all going.”

The Quint Group has chosen the Air Ambulance as one of its nominated charities for 2017.

To sponsor Sarah and the team go to www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/quintdosnowdon .