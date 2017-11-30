Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to ‘true Silkmen legend’ David Littler who has sadly died aged 56.

Known as ‘Moose’ to his friends, David, from Sutton, had been an integral part of the football club for more than 20 years.

A loyal supporter of the Silkmen, he ran coach company Moose Tours which transported fans to and from away games.

David, who set up the business with his late father Alan, rarely missed a game and was famed for his weekend trips.

However, after battling an illness for some months, David sadly passed away on Tuesday, November 21.

Paying tribute, his brother Steve Littler, says David will be deeply missed and thanked everyone for their support.

He said: “He was full of life, loved his football and was a Macclesfield Town fan through and through and will be sadly missed.

“He was just a really well liked man and would never let anyone down. I would like to thank everyone for their messages and for the support that we have been getting.”

David, who had previously worked for AstraZeneca, also leaves his wife Linda and sister Anne Stein.

Friends and fans have been sharing their memories of David on the Macc Town fan page.

Andy Worth, the official PA announcer at Moss Rose, wrote: “Dave Littler was a wonderful man, a gentleman with an amazing heart who would go out of his way for anyone, a true Silkmen legend.

“Some of my best ever away days and weekend trips have been on Moose Tours and every Macc Town supporter who knew Dave are truly blessed and you will always be in our hearts.

“Rest in Peace my good friend and sending my deepest condolences to your family, you will be sorely missed.”

Mark Blower, chairman of Macclesfield Town, offered his condolences to David’s family .

He said: “Moose has been part of the fabric of Macclesfield Town for many years and his key role in helping Macclesfield supporters attend games the length and breadth of the country was hugely appreciated by fellow supporters and all those involved at the football club.

“He will be sorely missed and the football club are already considering ways to make sure he is remembered in a fond way. On behalf of everybody at Macclesfield Town I’d like to offer my condolences to David’s family.”