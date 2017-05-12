Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was involved in a high speed police chase after taking his girlfriend’s car in ‘a moment of sheer madness’.

Jonathan David Stephen Watson, 29, reached speeds up to 60mph in a 30mph zone before racing through a red light in Macclesfield town centre, a court heard.

Minutes before the forklift driver had been pulled over by police but fled.

At Stockport magistrates court, Watson, of Parkgate Road, Macclesfield, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

He was bailed to appear again for sentence on April 18 when he has been warned he could go to prison.

Magistrates at Stockport heard that Watson took his girlfriend’s Vauxhall Astra while she was in hospital.

Laura Taylor, prosecuting, said: “At 12.05am on February 15 Pc Robinson was in his police car when he saw a black Vauxhall Astra travelling on Hurdsfield Road.

“He followed the vehicle and ordered it to stop on Fence Avenue.

“The officer pulled alongside and Watson was asked to get out of the vehicle, but he didn’t move.

“PC Robinson then started to get out of his vehicle and as he did, Watson made off and failed to stop.

“The officer pursued Watson who was travelling at between 50 and 60mph on roads that had a 30mph limit.

“He drove onto Hibel Road and through a red light.

“Pc Robinson then lost sight of the car.”

The court heard that the car was traced to an address on Parkgate Road, where the registered keeper lived and Watson was arrested at 10.15pm that night.

Ms Taylor said: “The owner of vehicle told officers that she was in the relationship with the defendant but that at the time of the incident she was in hospital and she had not given him any permission to use it.”

The court heard that Watson has previous convictions for driving without a licence or insurance, and drink driving.

Lisa Shannon, defending, said Watson had been ‘foolish’.

She said: “He assumed it was okay to use that car. It was foolish. The real issue is his driving. Thankfully there was no injuries or damage.

“He panicked when police came. His driving was distasteful. It was a moment of sheer madness.”