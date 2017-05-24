Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two more schools have confirmed students and teachers were caught up in the Manchester terror attack.

Macclesfield Academy said at least one pupil attended and got home safely from the pop concert where a suspected suicide bomber killed 22 people, including many children.

The school held a minute' silence today (May 25) to honour those killed or injured.

Meanwhile, Poynton High School confirmed 25 pupils and three members of staff were at Monday's concert by US star Ariana Grande and got away unharmed.

Tytherington School and Fallibroome Academy have already revealed that students attended and both headteachers believe there have been no fatalities or injuries.

All Hallows are the only secondary school in the town yet to confirm if any of their students attended the concert.

Richard Hedge, principal of Macclesfield Academy, said: "At least one of our students was present but, thankfully, is unharmed.

"He was in school yesterday (Tuesday) and we are doing all we can to support him at this difficult time.

"Our thoughts are very much with the victims and their families.

"Our message to students is that these incidents are very rare and that it is important that we do not let terrorists disrupt our way of life.

"It is also important that we hold fast to the values of democracy, the rule of law, freedom and tolerance because it is these values that keep us safe and free."

David Waugh, headteacher at Poynton High, said: "All students and staff are safe and are are supporting them through our welfare officers and family worker.

"The vast majority attended school (on Tuesday) and we were able to put a ring of support and comfort around them.

"We have also been working closely with all families concerned.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the young people, their families and the communities from which they come."

At least 22 people were killed and 120 injured during the attack.

Thousands of gig-goers were packed into the venue when the explosion shook the arena.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing “huge bangs” at the venue shortly after US singer’s gig finished at around 10.30pm.

Minutes later eyewitnesses described seeing people “running and screaming” from the arena, with some covered in blood.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins from Greater Manchester Police said it was believed that the attacker - who died at the scene - was carrying an improvised explosive device.

He has been named as Salman Abedi, 22, who lived in Manchester.

Macclesfield’s mayor councillor Beverley Dooley has first hand experience of what some of the Macclesfield parents must have been going through as they waited anxiously to learn that their children were safe.

In 1996 her daughter was in Manchester when the IRA detonated a bomb.

She said: “It brings back memories.

“Not knowing whether they are safe. The awful few hours waiting. You imagine the worst during that time.

“I can imagine all those parent waiting for the children outside that venue. It’s difficult to put into words.

“The fact there are local children caught up in the incident brings the whole tragedy closer to home.”