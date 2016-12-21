Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of toys will be delivered this Christmas thanks to the outstanding generosity of the Macclesfield Community.

The Macclesfield Express joined forces with the Community and Voluntary Service (CVS) Cheshire East and asked people to donate toys to families who may be facing a hard time this Christmas.

And with more than 3,000 toys collected – a whopping 700 more than last year – everyone on their list will get something in their stocking this year.

Among those who will benefit are several Syrian refugee families who have come to Cheshire East, and a number of local families in crisis due to domestic abuse or financial difficulties.

Andrew Luisis, from the charity, said: “Forty-six charities and organisations applied to receive gifts from the appeal and we are delighted to say we were able to fulfil each request thanks to the sheer generosity of the Cheshire East Community.

“Thanks to the people of Macclesfield and their astounding response to the appeal we were able to achieve this achieve this for the first time.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all that have got behind and contributed to this year’s appeal, including long-standing supporters AstraZeneca and new supporters Elior Ltd, and a special thank you to the MAC Multi-Activity Centre who were instrumental in acting as a collection point for Macclesfield.”

Andy Grant, HR business partner at Elior UK, said: “This appeal has captured the imagination of so many people here and we are overwhelmed by the number of toys that we have received.

“I would love to say thank you publicly for everyone’s support and donations and to say what great, caring colleagues we have here at Elior.”

Andy Brooks, co-director of MAC Activity Centre, said: “It’s been a fantastic response this year.

“We deal with so many kids in the centre that are in the care system, and we have a group of kids with Autism who come, and I know all these kids will really benefit massively from these presents.

“It’s all thanks to the generous support of the people of Macclesfield.”

Among the Macclesfield groups set to benefit from the gifts are: Peaks and plains housing trust; Youth Support service; Space 4 autism; Macclesfield Cradle Concern; Hurdsfield Children’s centre; Ash Grove children’s centre.