Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum is hoping the community will get behind her bid to become a top model.

Twenty-four-year-old Simone Yates, of Chestergate, Macclesfield, has ambitions to become a full time model.

The former All Hallows student has been selected as a ‘wildcard’ in the Miss Swimsuit UK competition, and now needs the public vote to go on to compete in the final and be named Miss Swimsuit UK 2017.

Simone, who is mum to two little boys and studied dance at Manchester College, said: “I would be so happy and grateful if the community of Macclesfield would help me become this year’s finalist. I would be forever grateful of the community’s support they have to offer.”

She added: “People just need to go on to the facebook site and click the ‘love’ option.”

The deadline for votes is tomorrow, Thursday, September 14.

As well as claiming the UK crown, the Miss Swimsuit UK will go on to represent the country on an all-expenses paid trip to the Swimsuit USA International 2017 competition in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in November when 70 contestants will battle it out for the top prize.

To vote click here .