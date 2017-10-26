Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of brave women from Bollington have bared all for a charity calendar.

The calendar, in which 10 willing volunteers pose naked except for strategically placed props, has been created in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

It was the idea of the Jayne Blackshaw, who is the landlady of the Cotton Tree in Bollington, and Chan Stephenson-Spratt, who has been a member of the Marie Curie Fundraising Group since her husband died from cancer almost five years ago.

Chan, of Fairfield Avenue, said it’s been a fantastic community effort. She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled it’s all come together.

“The girls were so good, they all were all a bit nervous but I got them all together and they were all laughing and having a giggle.”

Among the women stripping off for the calendar are Sue Wainwright, Ann Bellfield, Christina and Jayne Blackshaw, Gill Coe and Daisy Borg. Each volunteer gets their own page, with a group shot for January and December.

Chan, who appears as April, reckons the calendar could buy at least 200 hours of specialist nursing for terminally ill people in Macclesfield. She said: “I’d like to say thank you to everyone. Without giving their time and effort, we wouldn’t have any more.

“This charity doesn’t have money coming in from anywhere, so something like our little Macclesfield group and the community getting on board with it is fantastic.

Grandma-of-two Gill Coe, 74, said she was easily persuaded to join in.

Gill, who works as a receptionist at Bollington Medical Practice, stripped down to her birthday suit and posed at her desk for the ‘July’ image. She said: “I just thought ‘why not’, it’s for a good cause. I don’t mind anything that’s for a good cause.”

The calendar was shot by Owen Peters from Stockport, with IAM Print in Bollington providing the calendars, and each page was sponsored by a Bollington business.

Rita Arafa, chair of the Macclesfield Marie Curie Fundraising Group said: “The wonderful people of Bollington and Macclesfield have been fantastic in giving up their time, premises and expertise for free to make this calendar a reality.

“We have all had the most amazing fun doing it but now we need to sell as many calendars as possible, as all the money we raise will help terminally ill people and their families locally.”

The calendar costs £9.99 from shops in Bollington, and will also be on sale at November and December Treacle Markets, which take place on Sunday, November 26 and December 17.