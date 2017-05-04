Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A manhunt has been launched after a drug dealer from Macclesfield absconded from prison.

Police are appealing for help to find Michael Green, who failed to return to HMP Kirham on Tuesday, May 2, after being released on temporary license.

Green, 36, is currently serving a four year jail term after he was sentenced for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply at Chester Crown Court in March 2016.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, slim build with blue eyes, brown hair and numerous ear piercings. He has tattoos on his neck and hands.

He is thought to have links to the Lancashire, Cheshire and Staffordshire areas.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for help to find a man who has absconded from prison.

“If anyone has seen Michael Green or has any information on his whereabouts we would urge them to contact us on 101 quoting log LC-20170502-1449.”

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.