A man is warning neighbours about opportunist thieves after catching suspected burglars attempting to gain access to his garden.

Tony Dobson, 50, spotted two men trying the gate to the rear of his property on Brunswick Hill in Macclesfield at around 6am on Monday, August 21.

Tony, who was alerted when the motion sensor on this home CCTV system picked up the movements of the men, said they tried the gate before moving away.

He added that it was the third time in recent weeks there has been an attempt to gain access to his house. The railway worker said: “We have an open alleyway at the back of our house and I think they see it as an easy target – it’s not just our house, but there are several others close by.”

Tony says that Brunswick Hill acts as a natural thoroughfare between an estate and the town centre, which is why he thinks the thieves may be opportunists rather than professionals.

He said: “It’s clear they aren’t professionals, the majority of the time it seems to be youths – people in their late teens and early 20s – they’ve not even covered their faces or anything.”

He added: “We have had a couple of bikes stolen and some items from the shed, it’s still quite scary.

“There are a lot of older people who live round here.”

Tony, who installed the CCTV at his property after the thefts, has also noticed a pattern in when these incidents occur – with the latest two happening shortly after someone left the house.

He said: “We’ve had alerts just after leaving for work in the morning and also around dusk after we went out for the evening.

“Its more common in the summer I think – people get a bit more complacent and leave things out in the garden, especially when the weather is good.”

Tony says that people should be vigilant when leaving their properties and suggested lights should be left on to make it appear as if people are left in.

He is also urging residents to ensure they lock away all valuables.

He added: “I understand the police can’t always be around so we have to be aware.”

The latest incident has been reported to Cheshire police and Tony will be sending his CCTV footage to them.

Cheshire Police have confirmed they are investigating.