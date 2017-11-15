Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was stabbed during an attempted street robbery.

The terrifying attack is alleged to have happened in the late afternoon on Churchway in Upton Priory in Macclesfield.

Two men were walking on the road when they were approached by a man in a balaclava who threatened them both with a knife.

The offender demanded a bag from one of the victims and started going through it. When the victim pushed him away the offender stabbed him to his left leg.

The two victims fled the scene. While they were running they became separated and the victim who had been stabbed asked for help from a member of the public near to the Co-op on Westmorland Close.

The second victim then came back for his friend and helped him to safety.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery.

They are particularly keen to speak to the member of the public who was asked for help.

Detective Sergeant Angela Coppock said: “We would like to speak to the man who was asked for help and anyone else who might have seen what happened on the night.

“If you know anything please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 842 of November 10.”

The incident happened between 5pm and 5.15pm on Friday, November 10.

A 17-year-old male from Widnes has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and section 18 wounding and released pending further enquiries.