Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured during a town centre brawl.

The fight - during which four men stamped and punched victims on the floor - broke out on Mill Street, Macclesfield, during the early hours of Sunday, October 29.

One man from Macclesfield was left with serious injuries.

Police have issued CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Jaspreet Kaur, from Cheshire Police, said: “This was an awful incident of violence and needs to be challenged.

“Behaviour like this is dangerous and could have ended worse than it did.

“If anyone recognises the men in the CCTV images please get in touch with us so we can speak to them about the night.

The incident happened at the Park Green end of Mill Street some time between 3.30am and 4.17am.

If you have any information then please call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 218 of 29/10/17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”